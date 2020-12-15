Railway Partnership Launches One-Off Grant to Support Communities

The Cambrian Railway Partnership (CRP) has launched a one-off grant of up to £500 to support communities along the line that are facing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The grant fund is being administered by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) and delivered in partnership with Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations (CAVO), Mantell Gwynedd, Shropshire RCC and PAVO.

The CRP operates across the Wales and England border, covering the rail services along the Cambrian Main Line and the Cambrian Coast Line.

The grant fund totals £10,000, comprising £5,000 each from the partnership and Transport for Wales. Grants must be spent by May 31, 2021.

The grant can be used to deliver projects that are either Covid 19 related or not. It is not restricted to project costs and can be used for running costs, including staff, bills, rent or maintenance Organisations must demonstrate that these costs cannot be met by other means and that it will help them remain active and sustainable.

Any community organisation, charity, CIC or group that has a bank account and is based within 10 miles or 16km of a Cambrian Line Station can apply. Applications will be accepted from organisations that are not based within the given radius provided they can show how grant funding will support a community that is.

The deadline for applications is January 29, 2021. For more information and guidance visit: https://www.thecambrianline.co.uk/news/cambrian-railway-partnership-grant-fund-launched/

CRP’s chair Stuart Williams said:

“As we enter 2021 with renewed hope that there will be a gradual easing on the effects of Covid 19, we want to engage with the community groups along our historic railway line and help them prosper and become more resilient.

“For smaller groups, access to funding can be long winded and unsuitable, so our Community Support Fund aims to provide quick and easy access to modest grants to help deliver quick wins to these organisations.”