Rail Plan Could Create 30 New Stations and Deliver £17bn Economic Boost

A plan which aims to deliver new train stations, halve journey times across South Wales and Western England and which could bring £17 billion of economic benefit is set to be launched in Cardiff.

The Western Gateway Rail Deal, developed with local authorities, businesses, Transport for Wales and Great Western Railway along with others provides a step by step plan for how investment can be targeted to deliver new train stations and halve journey times for the five million people who live across South Wales and Western England.

The plan would capitalise on new funding to connect an extra 248,000 people to new train stations.

The Rail Deal identifies the key priority schemes for investment across the area which, if delivered, could add £17 billion of economic benefits in the form of productivity improvements. This includes a mix of building new stations, adding new tracks and improving the capacity of certain rail lines to deliver a faster more frequent service.

It identifies up to 30 new stations which could be built in the area through stages 1 & 2 of the plans alone. These include six new ‘Burns’ stations between Cardiff and Severn Tunnel Junction and associated new Cardiff to Bristol /Cheltenham services. These were the subject of consultation through 2024 and include the proposed privately funded new Cardiff Parkway station to serve the Hendre lakes development.

The Western Gateway is the Pan-Regional Partnership for South Wales and Western England, bringing together 28 local authorities with businesses and universities to unlock potential and create economic growth. Research released by the partnership suggests that the area has the potential to be the fastest growing economy outside of London by 2030 if improved cross border collaboration can continue.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of the Western Gateway Partnership, said:

“The Western Gateway area is poised to be the fastest-growing region outside of London, yet it has not had the critical investment in public transport infrastructure that other areas of the country have seen, particularly in rail. This Rail Deal is deliverable and proportionate to the extraordinary offer that our economy presents to the UK. “We recognise that we need to have clear strategic priorities to make sure we are ready to deliver the change we need at pace. This deal shows we are serious and is a demonstration of collective will from across our local leaders, MPs, our transport bodies and the industry that is ready to deliver our area’s ambitions.”

Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council and Vice-Chair of the Western Gateway, said:

“We welcomed the acknowledgement from Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander MP on 16 January that Wales rail has been under-funded for years. We can clearly demonstrate through this Rail Deal that we have a shared vision and ambition to deliver for our communities to remedy this situation right away with only a relatively modest ask for investment.

“The Western Gateway has been crucial for unifying our area to gain the support we need to present this deliverable plan for our area’s rail services. I’d like to thank our board of 28 local authority leaders for getting behind this plan and ask UK Government to work with us to make sure we can deliver on the scale we need.”

Dan Okey, Head of Regional and Welsh Development at Great Western Railway, said:

“We have worked closely with the Western Gateway and their Transport Body partners for several years and we welcome the collective ambition for investment. We know that rail connectivity plays a vital role in supporting our communities and the plans for sustainable economic growth. At GWR we believe in looking to the future of our services, our trains and our network to make the railway more inclusive, more accessible and a more attractive proposition for customers. That is the ultimate ambition presented in this Rail Deal and we look forward to working with our partners at Western Gateway, Network Rail and across the industry to make it a reality.”

David McCallum Strategic Development Programme Manager and Rail Lead at Transport for Wales, said:

“This Rail Deal is consistent with the ongoing work of the Wales Rail Board and its investment priorities and demonstrates the economic value of cross-border travel, for access to jobs, education and leisure opportunities. Investment in the South Wales Relief Lines for example will unlock the development of the Burns Stations and increased services and connectivity to communities in South East Wales, North Bristol and Gloucestershire; whilst the electrification of mainline services to Swansea will help Wales meet its net zero goals, with increased frequency, reliability and speed of services to support mode shift to public transport and open new opportunities for our communities.”