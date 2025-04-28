Quarter Century Milestone for Guardian of Wales’ Exceptional Coastal Waters

One of Europe’s longest serving guardians of a marine Special Area of Conservation (SAC), protecting waters around Pembrokeshire, is celebrating a record-breaking 25th year in post.

Sue Burton was among the first officer appointees, and the first in Wales, working for a multi-agency partnership (a ‘relevant authorities group’) to act as a focal point for a European Marine Site in 2000.

Hosted by the Port of Milford Haven and supported financially by the Port, Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, she was tasked with protecting the marine wildlife along the coastline and up the Cleddau estuary, working to improve understanding and identify threats and challenges to managing this environmentally important area.

On the anniversary, Sue said:

“I have loved this job… I still love this job. I have been working with so many different groups on different topics… I’ve really enjoyed that variety. “Our role was to do the more proactive work, working with other bodies and the public to identify what could be done above and beyond the routine statutory protections at the time. We had to look for the gaps, for what we could do to improve the wildlife of the site. That included joint projects, raising awareness and education. “The Port of Milford Haven has always been a fantastic support, and I always felt part of the Port family. It has also become a big supporter regarding sustainability.”

Sue’s post relied on financial and in-kind support from the other organisations in the Relevant Authority Group partnership too, who continue to demonstrate their commitment to the marine protected area by maintaining their contributions. Partner funding importantly allows Sue to apply for grants to deliver improvement work.

Sue said:

“Highlights for me are probably the opportunities for engagement where I remember what it is all about – the wonderful wildlife. Sharing that with people and opening their eyes to the hidden world beneath the sea is special. The annual school snorkel safari is probably my best workday of the year. “Sadly, external pressures, including climate change, continue to take their toll on habitats across Wales. Many species remain under threat and the status of some are more at risk than they were in 2000. “But what I have seen in recent years is the emergence of citizen power, with volunteer initiatives such as ‘The Cleddau Project’ fighting hard for marine wildlife and their habitats. This gives me hope that we can make changes before it is too late.”

Reflecting on the past 25 years of work, Sue said:

“Overall, I am just very grateful to all those bodies and volunteers who have helped me, supported the marine SAC partnership and done so much to highlight the extraordinarily special and beautiful area we live in, and a place that I’m very lucky to have worked in all these years.”

Congratulating Sue on this incredible milestone, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, Tom Sawyer, said: