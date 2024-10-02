Quantum Advisory Scores Big for Tŷ Hafan in Football Fundraising Tournament

Actuarial and pension consulting firm Quantum Advisory took part in Tŷ Hafan’s Football Fives tournament and raised £3,000 for the children’s hospice charity.

The firm entered two teams into the round robin league which featured Champions League, Europa League and ECL stages, including knock-out phases, semi-finals and the final.

After standout performances amid tough competition, Quantum Advisory’s teams celebrated success in the top event: the Champions League. One of the firm’s teams won the league, while the other reached the quarter finals of the same competition.

The Football Fives tournament is held annually by Tŷ Hafan at Gôl Centres in Cardiff and was this year sponsored by V12 Retail Finance.

Tŷ Hafan, one of the UK’s leading paediatric palliative care charities, provides comfort and care to children and young people with life shortening conditions throughout Wales. The charity also provide support to parents and siblings, helping to create special memories and offering respite not only at the hospice but in the homes of the families or in hospital, completely free of charge.

Joining the fundraisers at the tournament was former Wales and Cardiff City player Danny Gabbidon who held a live Q&A session and presented a series of awards. Quantum received the top fundraisers award for a second year running, sharing the award this time with V12 Retail Finance. John Plenderleith, an Investment Consultant at Quantum Advisory, was also named ‘player of the match’ for his performance in the final.

Quantum Advisory is a longstanding supporter of Tŷ Hafan, with one of its first projects in 2016 winning them an engraved bronze apple to place on the hospice’s Gift Tree in recognition of reaching their ‘pay for a day goal’ of £11,000.

Since 2016, they have raised over £31,000 for the charity. Past events have included the Race to the Stones challenge, a fundraising ball and participation in Tŷ Hafan’s Christmas pantomime. In 2023, Team Quantum took part in Tŷ Hafan’s Football Fives tournament and received the ‘Best Tŷ Hafan Fundraisers’ trophy by former Cardiff City, Celtic, Crystal Palace and Welsh International midfielder, Joe Ledley, in recognition of their continued support.

Stuart Price, Actuary and Partner at Quantum Advisory, said:

“We had a fantastic time at Tŷ Hafan’s Football Fives tournament this year. It was wonderful to see so many businesses coming together to raise funds for this incredible cause and thank you very much to those individuals that sponsored us, all the support is warmly received. “Tŷ Hafan’s work is life changing and we are proud to have been supporting them for almost a decade. I would encourage anyone to find out more about Tŷ Hafan if you have not already and get involved with their next fundraising event.”

Sorrel Mayo, Corporate Senior Fundraiser at Tŷ Hafan, said:

“When a child’s life will be short, Tŷ Hafan will walk alongside their family every step of the way – through life, death and beyond. We were delighted to see so many teams at our Football Fives fundraising tournament to help us to be able to do this. “Quantum Advisory’s fantastic fundraising has contributed to this year’s event raising almost £15,000 which is truly incredible, and we are also extremely grateful to them for their ongoing support and enthusiasm. “No parent ever imagines that their child’s life will be short. Sadly, this is the reality facing thousands of families in Wales. We can’t stop this happening, but together we can make sure that no one in Wales lives their child’s short life alone.”

For further information on Tŷ Hafan, visit here. Donations can also be made here.