Quantum Advisory Appoints Graham Yearsley as Principal Consultant and Lead for Employee Benefits

Quantum Advisory, the leading independent financial services consultancy, has announced the expansion of its Employee Benefits team with the appointment of Graham Yearsley as principal consultant and lead.

Stuart Price, partner and actuary at Quantum Advisory, said:

“We are experiencing a really positive market trend as more and more employers strive to seek and retain the very best people for their teams – employee benefits play a huge part in this. As such, it is important to stay ahead of the curve to ensure our clients have the newest and most interesting ways to add benefits to their workforce. “Graham brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership skills which will significantly enhance the employee benefit services we are able to offer to our clients. Graham will also lead our business development offering in the space. We are pleased to welcome him to the team.”

Graham Yearsley, principal consultant and lead, said:

“Quantum is a firm well known in the market for employee driven solutions, putting people at the heart of things. Their values of professionalism and high-quality bespoke advice are aligned to my own. “I am looking forward to sharing my expertise with the teams at Quantum and to help continue delivering the best possible outcomes for our clients and their employees.”

Graham joins from Gallagher Employee Benefits where he was director and one of the founder members of the UK operation. During his 25 years with the firm, he headed up the Group Risk & Healthcare client proposition and consulting team.