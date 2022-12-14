PwC’s Strategy of Rapid Growth in Cardiff to Support Hundreds of New Jobs

PwC’s strategy of rapid growth in Cardiff has led it to take occupation of a third floor at One Kingsway, giving it an extra 10,000 sq ft and enabling it to grow its headcount by a further three hundred over the next 18 months.

The expansion, plus the renovation and refurbishment of its two existing floors in the building, are the latest investments made to support headcount growth in Wales, which is currently home to over 450 of PwC’s people. The newly renovated and expanded space has been fitted to create space for PwC colleagues and clients to collaborate, innovate and learn, while supporting their wellbeing, productivity and sense of belonging.

PwC is recruiting for a wide variety of roles in Operate, PwC’s model for the delivery of large scale operational and managed service solutions, including Supply Chain & Operations specialists, Technologists, Project Managers, Data Scientists and graduate roles.

Much of the recruitment will also take place in the firm’s Cloud Centre of Excellence, which has a particular focus on cloud modernisation and transformation.

The firm’s Cardiff office is also home to PwC’s established lines of service – Audit, Tax, Consulting, Deals and Risk – and its global Centre of Excellence for Ethical Hacking.

Stuart Couch, Market Senior Partner for PwC in Cardiff, said: