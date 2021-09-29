PwC Names Richard Cleary as Risk Leader for West & Wales

PwC has named Richard Cleary to take on the role of Risk leader for the West & Wales.

Partner Richard has more than 20 years of major transformation programme experience across many sectors, including retail, utilities and defence, and he is commercial markets leader nationally for technology and data.

His focus in recent years has been on providing Board-level assurance over some of the most complex programmes PwC is delivering across the UK.

Originally from Newport and now living in Bristol, Richard formerly looked after Risk Assurance for the region.

PwC has 90 people working in Risk based in Bristol and Cardiff.

Richard Cleary commented:

“I’m delighted to have been asked to take on this role. I have experience of the market on both sides of the Severn and am proud to call this region my home. “The last few years in particular have shown how organisations must be resilient to succeed in an unpredictable environment. In this role, I’m looking forward to helping businesses in our region understand how evolving risks might affect them and their industry, equipping them to respond quickly and emerger stronger.”

John-Paul Barker, Regional Market Leader for PwC in the West & Wales, commented: