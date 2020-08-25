PwC Expands Operational Delivery Business in Wales

PwC’s growing operational delivery business, Operate, has begun building out its presence in Cardiff.

The expansion into the capital began earlier this month with the move of the Statutory Accounts Preparation team from Audit into Operate. The team will now sit in Operate’s Finance Solutions team, which provides a range of finance-related solutions for clients.

Set up in 2017 in Belfast, Operate offers ‘execution managed solutions’ to some of the world’s biggest brands when they need more than just advice, and don’t necessarily have the expertise or resources to fix their problems and deal with the day-to-day. The move to Cardiff is part of a wider strategy to increase Operate’s presence across the regions, with expansion in Bradford happening in the coming months.

PwC’s Good Growth for Cities 2019 index highlighted Cardiff as an increasingly good place to live and work. The city also benefits from the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, a programme that is currently delivering increased investment, upskilling and physical and digital connectivity.

Operate partner Ian McConnell commented:

“It’s an exciting time as the firm seeks to further invest in our Execution Managed Solutions. As cities at the centre of increasingly important regions, Cardiff and Belfast share many common traits. We’re confident that many of the things that have made Belfast a successful delivery hub for Operate can also be found in Cardiff.”

John-Paul Barker, Regional Leader for West and Wales, commented: