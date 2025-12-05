Putting Partnership at the Heart of Growth for Wales

Wales is a confident and forward-looking nation built on a proud industrial heritage. Each region in Wales has built on their strengths to adjust to a changing economy and respond to global challenges.

Targeted public investment has been important to help support this process of continuous change and renewal and to help the private sector grow. We have been unable to carry out as much of this investment as we would like in recent years with the loss of EU funds.

Working hand-in-hand with local government, and together with our partners across Wales, we have an opportunity with the UK Government funding coming to us via the Local Growth Fund to invest across the whole of Wales to respond to and maximise growth opportunities within Wales, the UK and globally.

The Local Growth Fund in Wales marks a significant strengthening in our collaboration with the UK Government. Powers and decision-making over this post-EU funding have been returned to the Welsh Government so we can decide with our Welsh partners how it will be spent in Wales.

Alongside joint initiatives like the City and Growth Deals, Freeports and Investment Zones, this is the UK and Welsh Government working together to unlock growth and deliver for Wales.

The Local Growth Fund in Wales is intended to deliver on our shared ambitions with the UK Government for growth. Our Economic Mission in Wales and our wider priorities for jobs and growth are already closely aligned to the UK Government’s Plan for Change and UK Industrial Strategy.

We have learned so much from our partnerships within Wales. It is the strength of this partnership, where the Welsh Government comes together with local government, business and social enterprise, research and academia, the third sector and other public bodies, that will provide a solid basis on which we can drive opportunities through the Local Growth Fund with creativity and ambition.

Our Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 is the cornerstone of all Welsh Government policy and shapes what we do. These consultation proposals are built on strong partnership working over several years. This includes our Framework for Regional Investment in Wales, our work with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the insights from our Regional Investment Steering Group chaired by Carolyn Thomas MS.

In Wales, our policies and models for regional and local planning and delivery are distinctive. Through our Economic Mission, and our proposals for the Local Growth Fund, we are seeking to empower our regions, who are better placed than the Welsh Government to identify and prioritise the unique needs, opportunities and strengths in their urban, rural, post-industrial, city, and coastal areas.

Despite significant improvements in many areas since devolution, parts of Wales continue to face structural economic weaknesses, productivity challenges, and regional inequalities. The world is evolving, and we need to continue to change with it to make the most of the opportunities offered within Wales, the UK and globally.

The Local Growth Fund presents us with an opportunity to look at the investment landscape across Wales, in each of our regions, and across communities to identify where there are gaps or opportunities not being addressed by existing funds and programmes. In this way we can make sure we are joining-up different investment strands to support growth and jobs and achieve better results and value for money.

Our trusted partnership with local government will remain critical to the development and delivery of the Local Growth Fund in Wales. Local government have significant experience of delivering investments across Wales and all levels of local

government will have key roles, from local authorities through to the Corporate Joint Committees. In turn, we remain committed to ensuring the voice of local government and all other partners form part of the new model to inform investments in fresh and imaginative ways and contribute to the success of the Local Growth Fund in Wales.

To deliver growth across all parts of Wales, we aim to develop an approach which increases research and innovation and connectivity, grows businesses and social enterprises, raises skills and supports people into work, alongside investment in local infrastructure for regional growth.

We will deliver this new, three-year Local Growth Fund for Wales from April next year. With partnership at the heart of everything we do, we are committed to consulting on our plans for Wales so we provide everyone with the opportunity to give their opinion on what will work best for our people, businesses and communities.

I look forward to hearing your views so together we can maximise the opportunities presented by the Local Growth Fund to deliver a stronger, greener and fairer Wales.

Find out more about the consultation and submit comments by December 19 here: https://www.gov.wales/proposals-approach-uk-local-growth-fund-wales#respond-block