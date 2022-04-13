Purchase of Old Library Site in Haverfordwest Confirmed

ateb Group are delighted to announce the purchase of the old Library site in Haverfordwest.

The land and buildings covering 3.3 acres, which had been on the market since December 2018, were purchased this week.

Over the coming months ateb Group will seek planning permission to develop the site with the potential uses including office space, collaborative community spaces, a community café, and a residential development to meet the housing needs of the local area.

ateb Group Chief Executive Nick Hampshire said it was important to the organisation that its headquarters remained in Pembrokeshire’s county town.

“We are delighted and proud to become the new custodian of the old Library site and look forward to evolving this exciting regeneration project,’’ he said. “The new homes, subject to planning, are very much needed for the local area.’’

The planning stage is likely to take at around 12 months with an aim to start working on this project in 2023.

Nick would like to reassure residents with parking concerns that ateb Group would engage with those affected to find the best solution going forward.

“We are aware of the issues around parking and look forward to engaging with residents and local councillors to consider their concerns and objections,’’ he added.

In the meantime, the car park will remain open and will be run in the short term by Pembrokeshire County Council.

ateb Group are pleased to be able to support the county council’s wider town centre regeneration plans along with generating new footfall in this under-used part of town.

The development of much-needed town centre residential accommodation is also important, all designed in a style in harmony with the importance of the location.

To minimise the impact on the town and on local residents, ateb Group intend to carry out the development in phases, with the timescale for submitting the application for planning consent set for later in the year.