EVENT: The Future of the Workplace for SMEs – Digital Transformation

Description

In partnership with Corporate Partners, Avast Business, we are hosting a training workshop to help you get a better understanding of the challenges facing businesses in the new ‘digital' way of working.

The purpose of this workshop:

To look at the new risks and challenges that businesses face from new ways of working and new customer and client expectations. Productivity and growth are up-sides of digital adoption, but SMEs are still vulnerable to online and software exploitation.

Having the right cyber security measures in place can allow you to move your business to efficient hybrid working and reduce costs, for example; it can help you meet new customer and client demands such as remote access and service delivery.

This training course will explore how the right cyber security can enable your business to seize the opportunities of the new world.

Takeaways:

The network is dead – ensuring your remote distributed workforce doesn’t compromise your business

The changing cyber threats facing small businesses

Data in the new world – managing data from any place at any time

Too small to fail? Dispelling the myth that small businesses aren’t targets – and how to protect yourself

The best practices for building reliable cybersecurity

The training course will take place in person at the University of South Wales campus in Newport.

Further details on the exact room and location will be sent closer to the time.

Cost:Varies

Book Here

WHEN:5th May 2022

WHERE:University of South Wales campus – Newport