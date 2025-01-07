Public Sector takes 76,400 sq.ft of Mamhilad Park Estate

Mamhilad Park Estate is beginning the new year by bucking the commercial property trend in Wales with an increase in take-up of industrial and office space at the 140-acre business park.

NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership has taken a lease on 72,000 sq.ft of refurbished warehouse space that will be used for the archiving of medical records. It includes 3,500 sq.ft of new office space which is in addition to the existing 14,000 sq.ft office that NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership already has at Mamhilad.

South Wales Fire & Rescue Service has acquired 4,400 sq.ft of office and garage space on a two-year lease while their existing local Fire Station is refurbished.

A recent report by Knight Frank said take up of industrial property in Q3 of 2024 was down nearly 340,000 sf.ft on Q2 with increased due diligence leading to longer transaction times. Knight Frank’s research also shows that the level of large industrial units in Wales stood at approximately 5.2 million sq.ft.

Peter Downes is Operations Manager for Johnsey Estates UK Limited, owner-managers of Mamhilad Park Estate. He said:

“Demand for commercial property can fluctuate, but we continue to enjoy occupancy rates in excess of 95% thanks to our unique offering. Located just ten miles from Newport and offering excellent accessibility to the M4 and M5, Mamhilad is a popular choice with those looking for flexible and affordable space. The commitments by NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership and South Wales Fire Service are testament to this, whilst several of our private sector occupiers are also looking to expand significantly in 2025.”

Situated to the east of Pontypool, adjacent to the A4042 (T) dual carriageway, Mamhilad Park Estate links directly to Junctions 25A and 26 of the M4 motorway. Office space ranges from 180 square feet up to adaptable open plan suites at 4,250 square feet with flexible leases or longer-term arrangements if required. Industrial occupiers can access 3-phase electrical supply, via a direct connection to the National Grid. Units up to 72,000 sq. ft are currently available.