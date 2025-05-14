Public Consultation Opens for Proposed Swansea Battery Storage Scheme

EDF Renewables UK is seeking views on a proposed Swansea North battery storage facility.

The plans are for a 250 MW battery energy storage scheme (BESS), adjacent to the existing Swansea North substation near Morriston and Felindre.

Environmental and technical assessments are already being carried out and local community views are being sought to gather feedback before submitting a planning application to Swansea Council.

The public consultation starts from 14th May where the plans will be available for review on www.edf-re.uk/our-sites/swansea-north. The project team will also be at Felindre Community Hall on 5th and 6th June to meet people and answer their questions.

Amy Ravitz-Williams, Project Development Manager at EDF Renewables UK, said:

“As more of our lives are powered by electricity – from heating our homes to our cars to using AI – our energy system is changing. Batteries help to future-proof the grid and cost-effectively integrate more renewable power leading to greater energy security.”

The company said that battery storage is essential in the transition towards reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, stabilising the grid and ensuring our energy security. It can respond quickly to network changes and provides the flexibility required by National Grid to manage the intermittent nature of supply from renewable sources such as wind and solar, supporting a resilient network.