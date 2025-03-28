Public Consultation Launched for Abergavenny’s Future Growth and Development

Monmouthshire County Council, in partnership with Abergavenny Town Council, is seeking views on the Abergavenny Placemaking Plan.

The council says it is committed to ensuring that town centres remain vibrant and welcoming places that meet the needs of the local communities, businesses and visitors.

The proposed placemaking plan for Abergavenny will:

Identify and analyse the challenges and opportunities in the town centre of Abergavenny.

Create a long-term vision for the town centre in collaboration with local stakeholders.

Provide a prioritised action plan to make the vision a reality, tackling challenges and making the most of the opportunities.

From 4 April to 5 May feedback can be given on the proposed plans through the council’s engagement platform, Let’s Talk Monmouthshire.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr Paul Griffiths, said:

“Your feedback is vital as we develop the placemaking plan for Abergavenny. The proposals will further enhance Abergavenny as a local destination for residents and visitors alike, further improving the look and feel of the town centre. Working with Abergavenny Town Council on these plans has been a rewarding experience, and we look forward to hearing your views.”

Town Councillor Philip Bowyer, who chairs the Abergavenny Place Making Steering group, urged everyone to come along to the consultations, face to face or online:

“This is a chance for everyone to let the councils know how you want your town to develop. Don’t miss it.”

This project is funded by Monmouthshire County Council, Abergavenny Town Council and the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme.

Placemaking is a comprehensive approach to planning and development, which focuses on creating vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive spaces. It ensures any changes or investments made in the town centre meet immediate needs and contribute to the community’s long-term well-being.

To launch the consultation, MCC is hosting two drop-in sessions at 7 Mill Street – the former Timothy Oulton Store – Abergavenny, NP7 5HE, on Friday, 4 April, between 10am and 7pm and on Saturday, 5 April, between 10am and 4pm.

Plans will also be displayed at the former Timothy Oulton Store until Sunday, 27 April. Paper surveys will be available to download or collect from Abergavenny Tourist Information or the Town Council office, which are both in the Market Hall building.

To find out more, view the plans and take part in the survey, visit www.letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk/enhancing-abergavenny

To find out more about the placemaking plans and how you can get involved, email MCCRegeneration@monmouthshire.gov.uk.