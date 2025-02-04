Promotion for Planner at Major Welsh Housebuilder

Persimmon Homes has appointed its new Land & Planning Director Designate at its West Wales business.

Ryan Greaney has been Head of Land & Planning at the Penllergaer-based company for two years, having previously served as Planning Manager and Land and Planning Manager since joining Persimmon in 2018.

A town planner by trade and a chartered member of the Royal Town Planning Institute, Ryan has over 20 years’ experience in the industry having worked in consultancy as well as for local authorities like Newport Council, Merthyr Tydfil Council, and the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Before embarking on his career, Ryan studied geography at university and received a masters degree in Sustainable Environmental Development before undertaking a further Masters Degree in Planning Practice and Research.

In his new role, Ryan will now lead a team responsible for both the immediate and strategic land and planning for the company as well as partnership homes delivery throughout West Wales, from Haverfordwest to its major site in Llanilid.

Persimmon Homes West Wales currently has properties for sale in Carmarthen, Cross Hands, Pembrey, Gorseinon, Ystradgynlais, Port Talbot, and Llanilid.

Commenting on his appointment, Ryan said:

“Having served in the land and planning team for a number of years, I am delighted to have been entrusted with this new director role. “Land and planning can be a tough business but that means the hard-fought wins – whether that be securing allocation for sites in a local development plan, landing a contract with landowners and agents, or getting planning permission to deliver local homes – are all the sweeter. “I look forward to leading a great team and working with all departments across the company.”

Stuart Phillips, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes West Wales, added: