Project Supports Swansea Youngsters to Cope with Transition to Secondary School

A Community Interest Company has unveiled positive results from a project designed to support the wellbeing of primary-aged children.

Funded by the Postcode Community Trust and the National Lottery, the latest annual report from Vibe Youth reveals the outcomes of its Key Stage 2 transition project across six primary schools within the Swansea region.

Until 2022, Vibe Youth had primarily worked with young people in comprehensive and community settings. The new initiative was designed to extend support to younger children, particularly those preparing for the transition to comprehensive school. The six-week early intervention project aimed to understand the experiences of primary school children and their feelings about moving to a comprehensive education environment.

The project focused on identifying and addressing emotional barriers that could hinder children’s progress to comprehensive school, higher education, and beyond. Specifically created to help pupils recognise and acknowledge their self-worth, process emotional responses, and communicate clearly, the initiative focused on crucial skills for personal development, emotional intelligence, and wellbeing. The project targeted children lacking confidence and self-esteem, using group-based sessions to encourage deep thinking and self-discovery.

“If a child has a negative experience in their lives, or within a school setting, it can affect their emotional and behavioural development, which in turn can impact their psychological and intellectual development,” says Karen Henry, Co-Founder and CEO of Vibe Youth. “Children at times can lack the ability to tap into their strengths and support systems to overcome challenges and work through problems. The aim of the Vibe Kids project was to take children on a journey of self-discovery as self-discovery is a key component in personal growth, and the ultimate destination.

A total of 68 children participated in the project, with most referrals made due to anxiety and lack of confidence triggered by the upcoming transition to comprehensive school. Before participating in the project, 67% of participants reported low confidence, 72% reported feelings of low self-worth, only 52% reported having healthy relationships, and 78% believed they needed to improve their communication skills. Despite these challenges, 86% of the children said that they felt positive about the future.

Following the completion of the project, report figures show significant improvements across all targeted areas of personal growth and wellbeing.

98% of participants felt more confident, and 96% reported an increased sense of self-worth. Scores for positive relationships, resilience, communication skills, and future aspirations also saw substantial increases.

The project, which aligns with the Curriculum for Wales framework, the Welsh Government's Wellbeing of Future Generations, Social Services & Wellbeing Acts, and the Principles/Pillars of Youth Work, was conducted at Portmead Primary School, Penllergaer Primary School, Cadle Primary School, Blaenymaes Primary School, Brynhill Primary School, and Blaendulais Primary School between 2022 and 2023.