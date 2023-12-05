Professor Tom Crick Joins DCMS as Chief Scientific Adviser

Professor Tom Crick MBE has been appointed as the new Chief Scientific Adviser (CSA) at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), succeeding Professor Tom Rodden.

Professor Crick is Professor of Digital Policy and Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Swansea University and brings with him a wealth of interdisciplinary experience as a computer scientist. His work sits at the interface of research, policy and practice, identifying and addressing domain problems with broad digital, data-driven and computational themes, and especially focusing on the impact on people, communities, heritage and culture. He leads Swansea University’s civic mission strategy, is a leading international figure in the digital skills agenda, and has held senior advisory roles with Nesta, Ofcom, the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, and BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

Commenting on his appointment, Professor Crick said:

I am delighted to be joining the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. I look forward to working with colleagues to deliver the department’s continuing ambition to be data-driven and analytically rigorous, and seek to embed robust science and engineering methods into policymaking and departmental culture. I am particularly interested in contributing to the department’s work in supporting innovative place-based approaches to maximising the potential of our sectors, fostering creative communities, and creating diverse opportunities for young people, as well as better understanding the longer-term impact of artificial intelligence on culture, heritage and especially the creative industries. I am excited to collaborate with CSAs across government on broader strategic science and innovation priorities and the wider research community across academia and industry, both in the UK and internationally.

Sam Lister, Director General for Strategy and Operations, said:

I congratulate Tom on his appointment as our Chief Scientific Adviser following a very competitive process, and I am really excited to be working with him on the next phase of DCMS’s development as an organisation that brings real scientific rigour to all its work. Our sectors are at the cutting edge of technological and creative innovation, and Tom will ensure we access the highest quality research, evidence and technical knowledge to allow us to make better decisions and create more effective, robust policies to drive growth and enrich lives.

In this role Professor Crick will provide scientific and technical leadership within the department, provide direct advice to ministers and officials, and oversee the use of research, evidence and external expertise. Professor Crick will work closely with other departmental CSA’s across Whitehall, led by the Government Chief Scientific Adviser, to ensure a cohesive, strategic approach is adopted to address key cross-cutting government policies.

He began his new role on Monday 20th November 2023.