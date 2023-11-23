Producers Get in the Christmas Spirit with Cywain at Winter Fair

Producers Get in the Christmas Spirit with Cywain at Winter Fair

For many people, the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Llanelwedd marks the start of Christmas festivities, none more so than the Food Hall, which will once again feature some of Wales’ most exciting new food and drink producers.

Eight fledgling companies will take to the Cywain stand, where, over the two days of the Winter Fair (November 27th & 28th), the producers will have the opportunity to test their retail skills at an event that attracts tens of thousands of visitors.

This year’s companies will feature food and drink from cawl, coffee, cheese, chocolate and rhubarb root tea to wagyu beef, infused oils, sausages and vodka made from ewe’s milk.

Delivered by Menter a Busnes, Cywain is a Welsh Government-funded project supporting the development of growth-orientated businesses in Wales’s food and drink sector.

Each year, Cywain supports flourishing Welsh food and drink enterprises to ‘dip their toes’ into the hugely popular Food Hall and experience selling at a flagship event.

Alex James, Cywain Project Manager, said,

“The Winter Fair is an excellent opportunity for smaller producers to put their products in front of a huge audience and not only sell their goods but also gain valuable feedback on all aspects of selling directly to the public. “Cywain aims to equip them with the skills, knowledge and support to make important consumer events such as the Winter Fair fruitful and enjoyable.”

MONDAY, 27th NOVEMBER

CARDI BAY BANGERS

Making sure the first day of the Winter Fair goes off with a bang will be new Ceredigion-based sausage company – Cardi Bay Bangers.

The bangers are made from a carefully selected blend of herbs and spices to complement the tender, flavour-filled pork. Customers are encouraged to expand their horizons as the bangers are ‘screaming out to be barbequed on the beach, fried on top of mountain peaks, or just home-cooked the way you like it.’

The young company is rapidly gaining in popularity via social media for its cooking and lifestyle posts and eye-catching merchandise – which visitors will also see at the Winter Fair.

More information: www.cardibay.com

CUFFED-IN COFFEE LTD

Award-winning Anglesey company Cuffed-In Coffee Ltd’s handcrafted coffee is a true labour of love.

Kristian Cuffin takes pride in every step of the coffee-making process, ensuring the highest quality from bean to cup, and he is driven by the motto “Drink coffee, seek adventure, enjoy life.”

The coffee beans are ethically sourced from renowned regions such as Colombia, Vietnam, and Brazil, carefully selecting the finest Arabica and Robusta

beans to create a unique blend. Each origin brings distinct characteristics to the cup, resulting in a harmonious and balanced flavour profile.

Also, as part of the company’s social ethos, Cuffed-In Coffee runs youth nights at its Hive café in Holyhead.

Kristian will bring Cuffed-In Coffee’s two-star Great Taste Award-winning House Blend Coffee and the company’s Decaf Coffee to the Cywain stand in the Food Hall.

More information: www.cuffedincoffee.com

CAWL & CO

Cawl & Co is on a mission to share Wales’ national dish with a broader audience.

The Carmarthenshire company has captured the heart-warming taste and natural goodness of cawl, now conveniently packaged for home enjoyment or on-the-go indulgence.

Prompted by their surprise they couldn’t buy traditional Welsh cawl in the shops Lisa Fearn and her son Sam created Cawl & Co. The new enterprise combines Sam’s product design expertise and her seasoned food industry knowledge to create their first line of soups.

There are three cawl varieties – Lamb of the Land, Wholesome Ham, and No Bone Barley. Each pot is crafted with the finest locally grown vegetables and Welsh-reared meat and lovingly prepared at Lisa’s Y Sied HQ.

More information: ww.cawlandco.com or Instagram cawlandco

HAPPY HEDGEHOG FOODS

Former fire-eater and knife-juggler Apra Ames Roberts has had a rather unconventional career path. Now, as founder of Happy Hedgehog Foods, she has created an award-winning Wrexham-based enterprise.

A history and archaeology graduate passionate about historical re-enactments, Apra’s ability to give long-forgotten recipes modern-day twists has brought her vinegars, preserves and sauces to the attention of experts with accolades, including several Great Taste Awards.

Using age-old ingredients, all the products – some of which can take up to two years to make – have a personal story and fascinating history.

Visitors to the Cywain stand can buy a range of Happy Hedgehog products – including the Great Taste 3-star winning Strawberry Balsamic Oil. There will be limited edition products, too, such as Apricot Vinegar and Lemon & Garlic Vinegar.

Festive flavours available include the tawney port-infused Drunken Cranberry Sauce, Drunken Pig sauce with bacon and Penderyn Whisky), and Caribbean Spiced Rum Chutney made with Welsh Witch Rum.

More information: www.happyhedgehogfoods.co.uk

TUESDAY, 28th NOVEMBER

EWENIQUE DAIRY

Pembrokeshire dairy sheep farmers Bryn Perry and Becca Morris will sell their award-winning ewes milk cheese and a special drink at the Winter Fair.

Ewenique Dairy won the reserve champion award at this year’s Royal Welsh Show with its blue cheese, Ewe Blue. Meanwhile, the dairy’s latest cheese – an as yet unnamed hard ewes milk cheese – picked up a gold Royal Welsh Award.

Also, visitors who fancy trying a different tipple this Christmas can buy a rather ‘ewenique’ spirit – Ewe Whey Vodka.

Whey is a by-product of the cheese-making process, and working with their distillery partner, Bryn and Becca have created the only spirit of its kind in Wales.

Sweet on the palate with a refreshing zingy finish, Ewe Whey Vodka has been attracting much attention and recently received a masters award at the Global Vodka Masters 2023.

More information: www.eweniquespirits.co.uk

TETRIM TEAS

Carmarthenshire-based well-being tea company Tetrim Teas harnesses the benefits of rhubarb root to cleanse the body and mind.

Founder Mari Arthur was keen to establish a health tea enterprise with an ethical business model using as many local and Welsh ingredients as possible.

With support from AberInnovation and Aberystwyth and Swansea universities, family-run Tetrim Teas spent two years researching the health properties of rhubarb root and conducting clinical trials before launching their Rhubarb Root Evening Tea.

The not-for-profit family-run business blends its tea in Trimsaran Community Centre. Anglesey-grown rhubarb root is combined with quality green tea, honeysuckle and other natural ingredients to create a drink that aids well-being and digestion.

At the heart of the community, Tetrim Teas has established several local projects, including Tŷ Te – Tea Hub, to bring people together over a cup of tea.

More information: www.tetrimteas.cymru

PRINTED CHOCOLATES LTD

There will be an array of hand-made festive and personalised chocolates to suit all Christmas stockings from Carmarthenshire confectionery company Printed Chocolates Ltd.

The Whitland-based company specialises in producing branded and personalised chocolates printed with the customer’s choice of image, logo, or message. The range includes delicious chocolate items for corporate events, special occasions and family events.

The Christmas collection includes chocolate puzzles, characters, and even chocolate Christmas cards! These are ideal for stockings, gift bags, Secret Santa surprises, and also dinner table place names.

More information: www.printedchocolates.co.uk

SNOWDONIA WAGYU

Originally a breed native to Japan, Wagyu cattle are prized for their meat quality. Snowdonia Wagyu’s cattle are raised in the hills of Eryri, where the stress-free environment helps to create the all-important marbling fat pattern, which gives the beef its unique tender and buttery flavour.

Gwynedd farmers Sioned Pritchard and Meilir Breese are passionate about the environment, sustainability and supporting their local economy. For them, breeding their grass-fed Wagyu cattle is all about quality rather than quantity, and their range of Wagyu beef joints, steaks, burgers and charcuterie are growing in popularity.

Visitors to the Winter Fair can try and buy Snowdonia Wagyu’s latest products – Wagyu Salami and Wagyu Liver Pâté with Apple & Pant Du Cider. Pâté gift boxes are also available and include local cheeses and chutneys.

More information: www.snowdoniawagyu.co.uk