Pro Steel Engineering Strengthens Team with Two Key Appointments

Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering has strengthened its team by appointing a new Quality & Compliance Manager, and a Production Operative.

The roles have been added to the steel specialist following multi-million-pound project work at both Manchester and Heathrow Airports.

New Quality & Compliance Manager Frank Plaister from Newport is responsible for ensuring that Pro Steel’s products and processes meet the high-quality standards and comply with all relevant regulations and industry standards. Previously employed at Alun Griffiths, Frank brings an immense amount of experience and new processes to the growing team.

Megan Watts from Cwmbran has joined as Pro Steel’s new Production Operative where she is tasked with project work for various clients in the Pontypool-based factory, operating machinery and equipment to fabricate and weld steel products, while adhering to safety protocols and quality standards.

Richard Selby, director and co-founder, Pro Steel Engineering, said:

“Recruiting Frank and Megan came at the right time for us in that we had big projects to complete at the airports, while also gearing up ready for a couple of new projects needing that extra bit of support. “2025 is expected to be a very busy year for us, and as such we’re hoping to recruit even further over the coming months to manage this growth.”

The steel-specialist company was recently announced as Wales’ only represented shortlisting within Construction News’ 2025 awards and saw a £12 million turnover last year operating throughout the UK and internationally.