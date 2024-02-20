Pro-Networks is on Cloud Nine After Trusting the Process

A Sandycroft-based IT support company is determined to keep “delivering exceptional results, fostering growth, and setting new industry standards” after an eye-catching 12 months.

Having become an employee-owned trust (EOT) on 1 March 2022, Pro-Networks, has continued to go from strength-to-strength after marking its 21st anniversary.

Celebrating a record year, the business boasts a client base that spans the length and breadth of the UK, as well as the United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Spain, and Jersey.

Chief executive officer Geoff Coote said:

“I am incredibly proud and honoured to lead this remarkable team, which now stands at 36. “Together, we are forging a path towards innovation, collaboration, and success. “Our commitment to employee ownership not only empowers our group but also drives our dedication to excellence and client satisfaction. “As we continue on this journey, we look forward to delivering exceptional results, fostering growth, and setting new industry standards.”

Pro-Networks’ desire to have the most highly skilled team has been reflected in a sizeable proportion of staff being put through the new-look Microsoft certification.

The company, which has plans to grow its workforce by around 10 per cent each year to keep up with demand, has also branched out by adding phone systems to the pre-existing IT support and cybersecurity offerings.

Geoff, who has been with the company since its inception, continued:

“We’ve considered diversifying for about a decade and finally took the plunge in early 2023. “We live and breathe cloud-based products and services, so taking up the option of utilising NFON’s system, which gives businesses greater flexibility than an on-premises solution, made perfect sense.”

Looking to the future as an EOT, which means a controlling interest of shares is transferred for the benefit of its employees, Geoff added:

“We often see ourselves as the fourth emergency service, because no-one calls IT support unless there is a problem. “We’ve built a business on being able to spot those theoretical fires long before they need putting out and nurtured long-standing relationships with clients, a handful of which came from our first 10 support requests back in 2002. “Connections are important for us, whether that be customers or staff. We’ve only had around 130 employees in more than 20 years, which suggests we are also doing something right on that front. “Going forward, we are poised to achieve great things.”

Andrew Foley Jones, director of law firm Mackenzie Jones, which has been a client since day one of Pro-Networks, saluted the company.

He said:

“We’ve worked with them over the last 21 years, and they’ve always dealt with our needs urgently and with courtesy and understanding. “A huge plus often overlooked in businesses is the continuity with people looking after our requirements – this is a huge differential, especially in our sector. “They always go above and beyond. I would wholeheartedly recommend their services and often do.”

For more information, visit www.pro-networks.co.uk