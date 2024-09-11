Principality Building Society Announces Three-Year Partnership with The Prince’s Trust

Principality Building Society has partnered with the UK’s leading youth charity The Prince’s Trust, to help develop opportunities and make employability more accessible to underrepresented young people across Wales, with a particular focus on Cardiff, Swansea, Port Talbot and Neath, and Wrexham.

The Prince’s Trust offers courses, resources and support designed to help young people acquire essential employability and life skills and a step onto the career ladder with job opportunities.

The new three-year partnership, which sees Principality named as a Patron of The Trust, will support education and engagement initiatives to help young people across Wales become ‘work ready’. The Prince’s Trust’s ‘Get Into’ programmes are delivered in partnership with employers and training providers, giving young people aged 16-30 who are ready to enter the workforce, the opportunity to develop sector specific knowledge, skills and work experience and gain certification across a range of industries including technology, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and retail.

Commenting on the new partnership, Tony Smith, Chief Impact and Governance Officer at Principality Building Society, said:

“We’re passionate about ensuring all young people are able to reach their full potential both personally and professionally. We want future generations to feel hopeful, supported and empowered to achieve their goals, finding their sense of purpose in work that they love doing and ultimately contributing towards building stronger communities. Our focus is on improving social mobility through employability and we’re honoured to be working with The Prince’s Trust to help young people get started on their career pathway and support them on the journey to a job.”

The society has already funded a 10-day ‘Get Into’ Green Construction pilot programme themed around the growing importance of sustainable building skills to build energy efficient homes and mapped to the technology advances in the construction industry. 21 young people joined the programme and received their CSCS card, the leading skills certification scheme in the UK construction industry.

Sarah Jones, Director of Delivery in Wales at The Prince’s Trust said: