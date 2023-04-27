Prestigious New Role for JCP Solicitors Director

A Director at one of Wales best known law firms, Andrew Meech, has been appointed Under Sheriff of West Glamorgan.

Andrew, who is a Director and the Joint Head of Commercial Litigation at JCP Solicitors, will bring his considerable drive and enthusiasm, as well as his very strong ties to Welsh business to this post. Andrew, whose clients include local and international names such as sports brand Macron S.p.A and Burns Pet Nutrition, will carry out his duties alongside his legal position and in support of the recently appointed High Sheriff of West Glamorgan for 2023/2024, Alan Brayley Esq VR DL.

Director and CEO at JCP Solicitors, Hayley Davies said:

“This new appointment is such a good fit for Andrew and all of us here at JCP are delighted for him. Andrew came to us in 2005 as part of the inaugural Swansea University Placement Scheme and since then his career trajectory has been swift and impressive. I know he will bring a wealth of ideas and positivity to his Under Sheriff role, and he will be a fine ambassador for JCP in this capacity, too.”

High Sheriff of West Glamorgan, Alan Brayley, who is well known in the South Wales business community as founder and Director at abg Windows & Doors Specialists and immediate past President of Swansea Bay Business Club, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the fold and I look forward to working alongside him as he makes a meaningful contribution to the work of the High Sheriff’s office. High Sheriffs and their team play an active and supportive role within their counties, to the police and emergency services and public sector agencies, including the probation and prison services, as well as supporting voluntary sector organisations involved in crime reduction and social cohesion. I am excited to have Andrew on board, as I know he brings a fresh set of skills and experience to these roles. I look forward to spending time with him to come up with new and interesting ways to support our community.”

The Office of High Sheriff is an independent, non-political, royal appointment post that dates back to Saxon times. The principal formal duties of High Sheriffs today include attendance at royal visits in the county and support for His Majesty’s High Court judges when on circuit.