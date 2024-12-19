Premier Forest Products Welcomes National Sales Director

Leading timber supplier Premier Forest Products has appointed Andrew Stevenson as Group Sales Director as they consolidate their national presence.

Premier Forest Products is a highly successful, diverse and well-respected vertically integrated timber group within the UK. With multiple sites across the country, the Welsh headquartered business has expanded its reach in recent years to serve its broad customer base.

Andrew has joined the business from CWG Choices where he held the post of Sales Director and brings with him 27 years of experience within building products and manufacturing sectors. His strong connections and experience in driving a customer centric value proposition throughout the organisation will allow him to develop Premier Forest’s sales team from the head office in Newport, focusing on developing its existing customer base alongside driving new business opportunities.

On his appointment, Andrew said:

“I’m very excited to have joined such a well-respected business as Premier Forest. The ambitious vision and pedigree of the business is well known throughout the industry and it is reflected by the commitment from staff across all functions and, indeed, its customers. “It is so pleasing to join such a strong team within a business that focuses on their performance and their people in a perfectly balanced way. I’m looking forward to helping the growth of the business and consolidating its place as a market leader, whilst supporting our customers at each turn.”

Terry Edgell, Co-Founder and CEO at Premier Forest, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Andrew to the Group and his experience will be invaluable in leading our UK-wide sales teams. Our aim is to align our efforts across our branch network to ensure that we are providing our customers with the best possible product choice and service at all times. “As we continue to look for new business opportunities that support our growth, Andrew will be a key figure in the team to help us reach our goals through the remainder of 2024 and beyond.”

Premier Forest Products Ltd is a vertically integrated timber operation engaged in the importation, wholesale distribution, milling, processing, merchanting and manufacture of timber products from multiple sites across the UK.