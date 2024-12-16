Premier Forecourts and Construction Secures RISQS Accreditation and Expands into Rail Infrastructure

Premier Forecourts and Construction, an industry leader in delivering complex forecourt and infrastructure projects across the UK, has secured the RISQS (Railway Industry Supplier Qualification Scheme) accreditation.

This milestone positions the company to bring its renowned expertise to rail infrastructure projects, expanding its capabilities beyond its established work in electric vehicle charging hubs (EV) and traditional fuel stations.

The RISQS accreditation is a critical step in the company’s development strategy, enabling it to work alongside major contractors, on projects that focus on infrastructure surrounding the rail network, such as stations, adjoining amenities, and car parks. Leveraging decades of experience delivering comprehensive service station solutions, Premier Forecourts and Construction is uniquely equipped to meet the challenges of the rail sector with precision and innovation.

A key factor in the South Wales-based company’s successful accreditation is its unwavering commitment to compliance and quality. The company’s achievements in attaining ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety), and ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) certifications have laid the foundation for this latest success.

Supporting these efforts is Premier Forecourts and Construction’s newly formed Compliance Team, an all-encompassing function designed to ensure that the company’s operations continue to meet and exceed the highest industry standards. The team is led by Ashley Davies, who has been with the business for 14 years and was recently promoted to Head of Compliance. Previously serving as Health & Safety Manager, Davies now oversees all aspects of Compliance, Health & Safety, Environment, and Quality Assurance, supported by Iesha Llewellyn and Leigh New.

Ashley Davies, Head of Compliance at Premier Forecourts and Construction, said:

“Compliance is vital to everything we do. Our RISQS accreditation is a testament to the team’s hard work and the systems we’ve developed over the years. It represents not just a certification but our ongoing commitment to excellence in every aspect of our operations.”

This strategic expansion builds on Premier Forecourts and Construction’s decades of success in delivering complex projects for service stations nationwide. As the only company of its size with the capability to execute both electric vehicle (EV) and traditional fuel projects, the business now applies its unique skillset to meet the specific demands of rail infrastructure.

Steve Evans, Managing Director of Premier Forecourts and Construction, said:

“Our ability to pivot into new sectors like rail is a testament to the depth of talent and experience we have within our business. Our strong foundation in compliance, combined with our reputation for delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions, positions us perfectly to support the needs of the rail sector while continuing to excel in our core markets.”

Premier Forecourts and Construction’s expertise positions it uniquely to address the evolving needs of transportation infrastructure. The company’s commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking designs ensures it remains a trusted partner for both existing and new sectors, offering innovative solutions tailored to client needs.