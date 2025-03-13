Premier Forecourts and Construction Appoints Ashley Davies as Head of Compliance

Premier Forecourts and Construction, an industry leader in delivering complex forecourt and infrastructure projects across the UK, has announced the promotion of Ashley Davies to the newly created role of Head of Compliance.

Ashley, who has been with the company for 14 years, originally joined in 2011 as Health and Safety Manager, bringing a wealth of experience from his previous role in Health and Safety and as a pipefitter working on power stations and refineries across the UK. Over the years, Ashley has played a pivotal role in enhancing the company’s standards and management systems. His efforts have been instrumental in achieving key accreditations, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards, as well as the prestigious RISQS accreditation.

In his new role, Ashley will oversee compliance across all business functions, using the disciplines and foundations established during Premier’s ISO accreditation journey. His responsibilities include ensuring robust management systems are in place across departments, providing assurance to directors and stakeholders, and continuing to enhance the company’s value through improved systems and processes.

Ashley works alongside two other members whose roles encompass environment, sustainability and quality, as well as five cross-departmental managers who report monthly as part of the company’s new compliance reporting system. His leadership has already delivered significant results, including the implementation of Procore, a platform that has streamlined health, safety, environmental, and quality (HSEQ) management and project delivery for the company.

Ashley Davies said:

“The Head of Compliance role is an exciting opportunity to build on the strong foundations we’ve established. My focus will be on ensuring we continue to improve as a business and offer even greater value to our stakeholders, while maintaining the high standards we’ve worked hard to achieve.”

Steve Evans, Managing Director of Premier Forecourts and Construction, added: