PR Agency Welcomes New Account Executive

A university graduate is urging students to explore internships after securing a role at a leading North Wales PR agency.



Sophia Thomas has joined Outwrite PR as an account executive but is no stranger to the firm after completing a placement 12 months ago.

The 23-year-old, who was awarded a first-class degree in media and communications by Swansea University, spent time with the team in the summer of 2023.

And with Outwrite seeking to bolster its team, Sophia impressed during the interview process and landed a permanent position at the agency.

Her appointment comes as Outwrite has won new contracts and secured additional work from existing clients.

Sophia said:

“Joining Outwrite has been a dream for me. I was particularly drawn to the role after seeing how the agency invests in its staff and the professional development available in the form of continual training and a CIPR membership. “It’s brilliant to have the opportunity to learn from industry experts in a welcoming environment. “Having interned here last summer, I got to experience first-hand the vibrant company culture and hope to help the agency continue to deliver excellent results.”

During her internship, Sophia worked on client accounts creating content for PR campaigns and supporting the team with research for crisis communications activity.

She added:

“The placement was invaluable, not just for my development, but for gaining a key insight into the world of PR and communications. “In addition, it allowed me to develop relationships at the agency as well as showcase my skills and positive attitude. “I would urge anyone seeking that first step on the career ladder to reach out to agencies and in-house comms teams to explore such opportunities.”

Outwrite PR managing director Anthony Bullick said:

“Ensuring we recruit the right talent for the company is vital. “Sophia excelled during her internship and it was clear then she would be a fantastic addition if the right role came up. “Overall, I look forward to seeing her progression and the work she will produce as part of the Outwrite team.”

Outwrite’s clients include construction firm Wynne Construction, Warrington-based Watsons Solicitors, and Flintshire County Council.

The agency specialises in integrated PR, crisis PR and online reputation management.