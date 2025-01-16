Powys Invites Community Groups and Organisations to Join Warm Spaces Directory

The directory of warm spaces that Powys residents can use to stave off the winter cold and stay connected to their communities has now been updated.

It includes more than 20 sites where they can be sure of a homely welcome and socialise, work or take part in leisure activities while keeping warm.

The directory can be found on Powys County Council’s website and can be viewed as a list or on a map: https://en.powys.gov.uk/powyswarmspaces?view=list

Some of those featuring are applying for grant funding through the council to help cover their costs, or to make improvements, and awards of up to £1,000 are still available.

Any community group or organisation that is interested in joining the network can find out more and submit their details on the council's website

“These warm spaces can be vital for people who are struggling to heat their homes or just want a bit of company,” said Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys. “Please make use of them, if you can, and if you could add more suitable locations to our list, get in touch and consider applying for a grant.”

If you have any questions about warm spaces in Powys, please email: costofliving@powys.gov.uk

The Warm Spaces Directory is part of the Cost-of-Living Hub on Powys County Council’s website, which includes information and advice on a range of finance related topics here.

The grant funding for warm spaces in Powys is being provided by the Welsh Government, through the Welsh Local Government Association.