Powys County Council Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Permanent appointments have been made Powys County Council’s Corporate Leadership Team.

A recruitment campaign for five roles ran at the end of last year following a period of interim appointments.

An open and rigorous recruitment process has followed for permanent positions that will each lead and manage a portfolio of services.

The Council has confirmed the following appointments have been made:

Chief Officer – Place: Matt Perry

Matt has worked in local government for 26 years and held senior positions in both Powys and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Councils.

He joined Powys as Head of Highways, Transport & Recycling in September 2020 and has been interim Director of Environment since October.

Director of Corporate Services: Jane Thomas

Jane is an experienced local government financial professional with over 30 years in the public sector.

She was appointed Head of Finance (Section 151 Officer) in Powys in 2019 and was Head of Finance and Deputy 151 Officer for two years prior.

Jane has also held other senior finance roles, including Professional Lead.

Director of Economic Development and Growth: Diane Reynolds

Having worked in the public, private and third sector, Diane joined Powys County Council in 2006 and has held a number of positions including Deputy Head of Transformation and Communication.

She was appointed Head of Economy and Digital Services in 2019 and has been interim Director of Economy and Community since October.



Director of Education: Dr Richard Jones

Richard, who has been Headteacher of Ysgol Calon Cymru since 2019, started his career in 2004 as an English teacher. He has held a wide range of leadership positions across three contrasting secondary schools in South Wales.

Before his current role, Richard undertook a secondment as a Senior Education Adviser to Welsh Government. In this role, he worked with a range of partners across education and other sectors, leading and contributing to a number of national work streams.

Director of Social Services and Wellbeing: Nina Davies

Nina, who has been acting up as Interim Director of Social Services and Housing since July 2022, has worked for Powys County Council since 2003 and started her local government career as a Rights of Way Maintenance Officer.

Her previous roles with the council include Professional Lead – Countryside Access and she was appointed Head of Housing and Community Development in 2019. Nina is also an Associate Member of Powys Teaching Health Board.