Powys Council Seeks to Expand Warm Spaces Network

Organisations that can provide a warm space for people this winter are being urged to make sure their place is listed and consider applying for a grant of up to £1,000.

Powys County Council is looking to update its register of places that can offer residents, who are struggling with the cost-of-living, a homely welcome and a chance to socialise, work or take part in leisure activities while keeping warm.

Any community group or organisation that is interested in joining the network can find out more and submit their details on the council's website: https://en.powys.gov.uk/creatingwarmspaces

“We are looking to update our list of accessible, safe and warm places in our communities, that was successfully set up two years ago,”

said Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys.

“They can help to stave off the cold, and loneliness, for some of our most vulnerable residents so, if you think you can help your community out, please register your details and consider applying for a grant.”

The grants can be used to establish or re-establish a warm space or improve an existing warm space.

A total of £1.5 million has been allocated by Welsh Government to councils across Wales for this work, through the Welsh Local Government Association.

If you have any questions about setting up a warm space in Powys, please email: costofliving@powys.gov.uk