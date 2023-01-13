Port Talbot Industrial Door Designer Scales Up Manufacturing at North West Facility

One of the UK’s leading designers and manufacturers of high-performance engineered doors is scaling up the manufacturing work taking place at its North West facility to support the completion of a number of high-profile rail infrastructure projects.

Rhino Doors, whose main manufacturing facility is in Port Talbot, South Wales, has moved some of its current project work to its site in Bamber Bridge, Lancashire, to ensure it meets upcoming delivery and installation deadlines.

The firm is currently nearing the end of a £1 million-plus project to design and install 20 bespoke oversized 90-minute integrity stainless steel fire doors in London Underground’s Bank Station, with the final manufacturing work taking place at Port Talbot.

Meanwhile, manufacturing has picked up in Bamber Bridge to facilitate the completion of a contract to supply 19 bespoke sliding, single-leaf sliding cross passage fire doors for use within a major North American rail tunnel and rated at 90 minutes integrity.

With two significant projects ongoing at both UK sites, Rhino is continuing to strengthen its reputation as one of the most trusted manufacturers in the rail infrastructure sector.

Earlier this year, Rhino also completed work on a £600K project at London’s Moorgate Station, which required the firm to manufacture self-closing 2-hour integrity stainless steel fire doors, designed to provide refuge for passengers during potential emergencies.

Stuart Lawrence, Group Managing Director, said: