Networking Group Expands into Swansea for Young Professionals

Cardiff Young Professionals (CYP) is excited to announce the networking group is expanding into Swansea.

The groups’ mission is to provide a supportive and inclusive community for individuals in the early stages of their careers to network with other like-minded individuals in a relaxed, friendly and non-pressured environment.

Swansea Young Professionals (SYP) events will be held on a regular basis and will feature guest speakers, icebreakers and networking opportunities. The group believes that by fostering connections and sharing knowledge, they can help young professionals in Swansea succeed in their careers and reach their full potential.

“As a young professional in South Wales, I know how important it is to have a network of like-minded individuals to turn to for support and guidance. After the successful launch of Cardiff Young Professionals, I have decided to expand the networking group into Swansea to provide a space for young professionals to network, connect and grow together.” Said Lewis Turner, Founder.

The group welcomes all young professionals in Swansea to join them at their free launch event on Thursday 16th February 2023 at Founders, Swansea at 6 pm. There are no restrictions or joining requirements apart from classing yourself as a young professional.

“By attending our events, young professionals will have the chance to build their confidence, make business connections, and create lasting relationships with their peers in various industries. Our goal is to provide a supportive and inclusive community for all young professionals.” Concluded Lewis Turner

For more information about Swansea Young Professionals and how it can help you Network, Connect & Grow with other like-minded individuals in a relaxed, friendly and non-pressured environment. Please follow the group's LinkedIn, Facebook & Instagram social media pages @swanseayoungprofessionals to keep up to date.

The Swansea Young Professionals is a growing community of professionals who meet up monthly to socialise and form meaningful relationships. They host events throughout the year in various locations around Swansea.