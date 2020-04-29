Port Talbot Firm to Produce 100,000 Medical Visors a Week

A specialist Port Talbot firm which usually manufactures industrial measuring instruments such as pressure and temperature gauges has started making medical visors to help the NHS combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rototherm Group, which employs just over 100 at its UK main operation on the Kenfig Industrial Estate near Margam, said it currently has enough material to produce in excess of 1,500,000 protective face shields.

Managing Director of Rototherm, Oliver Conger, said:

“In a short period of time, we have designed and had the product independently tested and approved by the BSI for use by the NHS, as well as reconfiguring our facility to produce the product in large volumes; a great achievement by team Rototherm.”

The company began making visors early in April and has ramped production up significantly in a short period of time manufacturing currently 65,000 units a week with plans to increase to more than 100,000+ per week in the coming weeks.

Over the past week the business has recruited an additional 36 workers to support production. The face shields have been certified by the BSI and additionally hold the CE mark certification.

The company has received support from Neath Port Talbot Council’s Business Team and Workways+ on numerous occasions, and on this project in particular.

Oliver Conger added:

‘’The Council has been incredible, and its support really gives us the confidence to take the steps we do, in order to innovate and move forward.’’

Director of Rototherm, Tarkan Conger said:

“Supporting the local supply chain is very much part of Rototherm’s DNA and we are fortunate to have so many fantastic Welsh businesses that are supporting us from the supply of materials to other specialist services that have enabled us to ramp up production so quickly”.

Rototherm has received calls for its visors from all over the world but is concentrating on supplying the NHS and the healthcare communities in the UK. The business has also set up a dedicated website – www.face-shield.co.uk

Councillor Annette Wingrave, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Sustainable Development, said:

“We welcome Rototherm Group’s decision to help the NHS battle Coronavirus and it’s a good example of the adaptability and innovation of many of the businesses we have in Neath Port Talbot.”

With a heritage dating back to the 1840s, the Rototherm Group is a leading global manufacturer for measurement solutions for temperature, pressure, liquid concentration, dissolved carbon dioxide and Flow. Rototherm in addition to its Headquarters in Margam has an additional manufacturing facility in Southport as well as offices in Edinburgh, Teeside, Dublin (Ireland) and Houston (USA).

Rototherm has grown and developed its reputation within the Energy, Beverage, LPG, pharmaceuticals, water, transport and defence industries.