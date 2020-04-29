The Celtic Manor Resort Offers a Five-Star Takeaway Service

As part of the digital concept ‘Celtic at Home’, the Celtic Manor Resort has introduced a takeaway service, offering those nearby the chance to bring the five-star hotel experience to their dining tables.

This local click and collect service is contact-free and easy to order and pick up as part of an essential shop. The menu changes weekly and offers a small selection of delicious meals which have proven to be rather popular amongst the neighbouring community, selling out in no time each week.

So what dishes are available for this weekend? Friday night is steak night; inspired by the resort’s award-winning Steak on Six restaurant (£32 for two including steaks to cook at home and enjoy with all the accompanying sides).

There is a choice of a plant-powered platter to share on Saturday for £25, or if you’d rather a sweet treat you can order an Afternoon Tea which comes with a delicious range of finger sandwiches, cakes and pastries for £12.50pp. Enjoy the comfort of a roast dinner on Sunday with a tasty Rib & Smokehouse Sunday Lunch from £12.50pp.

Orders are taken weekly and limited numbers are available so make sure you don’t miss out on the sought-after slots! To keep up with what different dishes they’ll be cooking up, follow on Facebook (@CelticManor) and Instagram (@thecelticmanor). #CelticatHome