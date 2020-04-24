Port of Milford Funds Two Thousand Face Shields for Key Workers

Two thousand face shields will soon be on their way to Withybush Hospital and care homes in Pembrokeshire following a donation to a local company by the Port of Milford Haven.

Based in Pembroke Dock, CUB3D was established in spring last year and specialises in digital scanning. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, directors Nic Curcio and Lee Canny have started utilising their 3D printers to produce face shields for NHS, care and shop workers who need to protect themselves while on the frontline.

Andy Jones, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, commented

“At our regular meetings where we’ve been planning our own organisation’s response to this unprecedented crisis, we’ve also been considering how we can best help our community. Our initial support was to our tenants with charitable status offering them a three-month rent-free period, followed by offering our staff as volunteers to Pembrokeshire County Council’s Community Care Hub. Then a few members of staff saw the great work that CUB3D were doing and, understanding the urgent need for PPE, we wanted to help. It’s great to support a local company who are using their expertise and specialist equipment to benefit others, as well as investing their own time and effort in such challenging times.”

Director Nic Curcio said

“CUB3D are completely humbled at the generosity of the local community. We could see the vulnerability of people and the shortage in PPE and decided to help. The response to the donation page has been overwhelming, but more importantly the response of people who are receiving them has been absolutely amazing. They all really appreciate it. CUB3D are simply happy that we can give something back to the community in this time of desperation.”

An online ‘Go Fund Me’ page has been set up where people can make donations towards the raw materials needed to create the face shields. Please visit www.gofundme.com/f/nhs-faceshield