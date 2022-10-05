Port of Cardiff Celebrates New Distribution Centre Lease with Owens Group

The Port of Cardiff, owned by Associated British Ports (ABP), has completed a long-term lease of a 95,207 sq ft distribution centre with Owens Group.

This new partnership with Owens Group will attract investment and around 80 jobs to the region. It is an example of how ABP’s unique network of ports in South Wales can offer the right facilities to enable business growth and drive increases in operational efficiency.

Ian Owen, Managing Director, Owens Group, said: “This is another exciting development during our 50th years of business. This new super site is ideally located at the Port of Cardiff and will assist long-term deals agreed with key blue chip customers, further securing and enhancing our company brand and customer service offering.”

With direct links to the national rail network, easy access to the M4 motorway and direct sea access, the Port of Cardiff provides multimodal facilities and easy access to the nearby urban conurbations and Cardiff city centre.

Helen Thomas, ABP Head of Property, Wales and Short Sea Ports, said: