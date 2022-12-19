Pop-Up Welsh Lamb gets the Popular Vote at Prestigious Middle East Awards

The thirteenth BBC Good Food Awards in Dubai last week recognised more than 50 stand out Middle Eastern hospitality venues for their high-quality food and drink offers – but PGI Welsh Lamb was the real star of the show.
Contestants and dignitaries swarmed around the popular pop-up Welsh Lamb food hub at the Awards networking event prior to the ceremony, which was held at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Hotel and attended by influential chefs and restaurateurs from across the Middle East.
The Welsh Lamb brand was a partner of the event and Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) Consumer Executive Elwen Roberts ensured that every attendee had the chance to try the succulent taste of the global premium lamb market leader during their stay.
HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing Laura Pickup said,
“Increasingly, top restaurants and hospitality outlets in the Middle East are rolling out the red carpet for premium Welsh Lamb, as is reflected in the growing sales in the region. UK trade statistics show lamb exports to countries such as Kuwait and Qatar up by over 300% on last year, rebounding strongly from Covid disruption.”
“Welsh Lamb’s popularity was clearly evident during the Awards as 300 lamb cutlets were enjoyed by guests from across the region’s hospitality industry, who were there to celebrate the best dining the region has to offer.
“HCC has been able to use Welsh Lamb’s PGI status and quality and taste credentials to break into and develop this valuable market and, with the help of our partners in Welsh Government, is currently contributing to the raised awareness of our country here because of the attendance of the national football squad at the World Cup,” said Ms Pickup.