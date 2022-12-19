Pop-Up Welsh Lamb gets the Popular Vote at Prestigious Middle East Awards

The thirteenth BBC Good Food Awards in Dubai last week recognised more than 50 stand out Middle Eastern hospitality venues for their high-quality food and drink offers – but PGI Welsh Lamb was the real star of the show.

Contestants and dignitaries swarmed around the popular pop-up Welsh Lamb food hub at the Awards networking event prior to the ceremony, which was held at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Hotel and attended by influential chefs and restaurateurs from across the Middle East.

The Welsh Lamb brand was a partner of the event and Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) Consumer Executive Elwen Roberts ensured that every attendee had the chance to try the succulent taste of the global premium lamb market leader during their stay.

HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing Laura Pickup said,