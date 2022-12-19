Wales Tech Week Partnership to Showcase Impact of Property Tech

Residential technology and development consultancy DCW Group has partnered with Wales Tech Week 2023 to showcase impact of property tech

Welsh-based residential technology and development consultancy DCW Group have partnered with Technology Connected for Wales Tech Week 2023 to champion and showcase how bridging the gap between fintech and proptech can transform how land and property can be researched and purchased faster for the private and public sectors.

Technology Connected, the leading network for the technology industry in Wales, is launching its first ever international, hybrid tech summit. Wales Tech Week 2023 will showcase Welsh technology, its ecosystem and champion Wales as a centre of opportunity for enabling and emerging technologies and their applications for today’s business and society.

Wales Tech Week 2023 follows on from the successful virtual events in 2020 and 2021, where the festivals reached an audience of more than 4,500 people across 57 countries. 2023’s event will take place over three physical days and ten virtual days, and will be an interactive experience that brings together the global tech community to connect, collaborate and do business.

DCW Group works with private enterprise and public sector organisations to identify, research and assess the sale or purchase of land and property. The Group will be making an announcement at Wales Tech Week 2023, which is set to positively disrupt the property and the development sector for good.

Dean Ward, founder and chief executive of DCW Group said,

“We are delighted to be a platinum partner with Wales Tech Week. We are a property business made in Wales, making market leading advances through our consultancy and land divisions, but more importantly, our new innovative technology will change the face of the industry forever. “The property sector needs changing, and we could think of no better springboard to launch our innovative technology other than at Wales Tech Week and we are thrilled to be involved with such an event showcasing the best that Wales has to offer.”

Hosted at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Newport, South Wales, Wales Tech Week 2023, during its two-day summit, will see world-class speakers, global tech leaders and investors descend on the ICC, providing insights and inspiration to those attending. The event will also host exhibitions and more from innovators, entrepreneurs and the wider supporting Welsh tech industry ecosystem.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director for Technology Connected added,

“We are thrilled to have DCW Group join us as one of our Platinum Partners for Wales Tech Week and we will be working closely together to shine a spotlight on our diverse and dynamic Welsh tech industry and its supporting ecosystem. “Wales Tech Week is where technology will meet opportunity. It will fuse the benefits of technology with the power of people, their interaction, exuberance, and ingenuity to build Wales’ future as a technology powerhouse. We offer it all when it comes to making a difference, creating change and driving technological advances. “We have created Wales Tech Week for individuals and businesses that are working in or developing new technologies, those interested in how technology can transform their business and those who are just ‘tech curious’, truly offering opportunity for all.”

The third day at the ICC will be the inaugural Talent4Tech event, designed to attract the next generation of tech talent, from apprentices to graduates to returners and transitioning workers, to inspire their journeys into the tech industry.

More information about Wales Tech Week, its programme, speakers and exhibition can be found on the website.