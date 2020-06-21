Podcast Series: Cardiff Capital Region – Lockdown to Delivery

Welcome to the new podcast series telling the ongoing story of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal as it emerges from lockdown into a new delivery phase.

In this episode we talk to Rhys Thomas Chief Operating Officer of the CCR about:

The progress that’s been made over the last few months on the investments already in the pipeline including Digital and Housing.

The types of proposal coming into the pipeline and in particular what CCR want to see more of.

Investments approved since lockdown and why they are the right things to be investing in right now.

Rhys' hopes for the future

We hope you find the series informative and interesting.