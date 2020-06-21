Podcast Series: Cardiff Capital Region – Lockdown to Delivery

Cardiff Capital Region Home Page Original Content Podcasts
SHARE
,

Welcome to the new podcast series telling the ongoing story of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal as it emerges from lockdown into a new delivery phase.

In this episode we talk to Rhys Thomas Chief Operating Officer of the CCR about:

  • The progress that’s been made over the last few months on the investments already in the pipeline including Digital and Housing.
  • The types of proposal coming into the pipeline and in particular what CCR want to see more of.
  • Investments approved since lockdown and why they are the right things to be investing in right now.
  • Rhys' hopes for the future

We hope you find the series informative and interesting.

 