Podcast Series: Cardiff Capital Region – Lockdown to Delivery

Welcome to the fourth in our new podcast series telling the ongoing story of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal (CCRCD) as it emerges from lockdown into a new delivery phase. In this episode Leigh Hughes, Chair of the Cardiff Capital Region Skills Partnership and Corporate Social Responsibility Director of Bouygues Construction, was speaking to Mark Powney about:
- The importance of skills and collaboration within the CCR for recovery
- Moving as a region to shared apprenticeships
- Collaboration across public and private sectors
- What the Regional Skills Partnership can do to add the most value going forward
We hope you find the recording informative and interesting. A written Q&A version will also be issued next week.