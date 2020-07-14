Podcast Series: Cardiff Capital Region – Lockdown to Delivery

Welcome to the fourth in our new podcast series telling the ongoing story of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal (CCRCD) as it emerges from lockdown into a new delivery phase. In this episode Leigh Hughes, Chair of the Cardiff Capital Region Skills Partnership and Corporate Social Responsibility Director of Bouygues Construction, was speaking to Mark Powney about:

The importance of skills and collaboration within the CCR for recovery

Moving as a region to shared apprenticeships

Collaboration across public and private sectors

What the Regional Skills Partnership can do to add the most value going forward

We hope you find the recording informative and interesting. A written Q&A version will also be issued next week.