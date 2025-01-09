Platfform Wellbeing Gains Trusted BACP Accreditation for Counselling Service

Platfform Wellbeing’s counselling service has achieved the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) accreditation, a trusted mark of quality and professionalism in the counselling profession.

This significant recognition places Platfform Wellbeing among a small group of services in Wales to hold this distinguished status, marking a major milestone for mental health services in the region.

Awarded only to services that demonstrate the highest standards of ethical practice, quality assurance, and service delivery, this achievement required a rigorous process, including extensive policy development, detailed documentation, and in-depth interviews with staff across all levels of the counselling service.

Pete Johnson, Commercial Director at Platfform Wellbeing commented,

“We are thrilled that the dedication and commitment of the Platfform Wellbeing counselling service have been recognised with BACP accreditation. It’s a tough and thorough process and looks at all levels of our counselling service – leadership, policy procedures and practice. “This achievement reflects our commitment to providing an ethical, well-organised service that places people at its core—both our team and those seeking support. The accreditation serves as a testament to the high standards of our systems and approach, offering reassurance to anyone seeking help with their mental health.”

Tracey Booth, Lead Counsellor commented,