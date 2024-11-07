Plans for Swansea City Centre Public Sector Hub Move Forward

Award winning regeneration company Urban Splash will move forward with a new development in Swansea, having secured planning approval for the initial phase of the Swansea Central masterplan.

Plans have been approved for a five-storey, 47,964 sq ft public sector hub building which stands at the former St David’s Shopping Centre and has been designed by architects shedkm.

The plans include shops, restaurants and cafes at ground floor level, and commercial office spaces on the upper floors which will house offices for hundreds of council workers.

The public sector hub will also enable the redevelopment of the Civic Centre site on the seafront.

Urban Splash development director David Warburton said:

“We’re delighted to have secured planning approval, which clears the way for a vibrant new commercial hub in Swansea. “Our vision is to create a space that serves both the community and the local economy, offering high-quality amenities, dynamic workspaces, and a place where people can connect and collaborate. This buiding is set to create new job opportunities and inject fresh energy into the city centre, supporting Swansea’s growth as a forward-thinking, thriving urban environment.”

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, added:

“The public sector hub will help generate more footfall in the city centre, which will boost our existing traders and help attract more investment in future. “This is just one feature of an overall plan for the redevelopment of the former St David’s Shopping Centre site though, so we’ll continue to work with Urban Splash on other proposals for the site that will be announced as soon as they’re ready for feedback. “Our plans for this development site are part of a £1 billion regeneration programme that’s unfolding in Swansea to benefit our residents and businesses. This shows how committed we are to creating jobs and high-quality facilities as Swansea is transformed into one of the UK’s best cities to live, work, enjoy, study and visit. “Alongside our partners in the private sector and others, this work is bearing fruit. Swansea’s economy is projected to be the seventh fastest growing in the UK next year, which is testament to all that’s been achieved so far and our plans for the future.”

Construction work on the public sector hub is anticipated to start in 2025.

Urban Splash was appointed as development partner by Swansea Council in 2021. The company brings more than 30 years of experience in regeneration as it helps transform a total of seven sites across the city. The first three include the City Waterfront, Hafod Copperworks and Swansea Central; the latter being home to the new public sector hub.

David concluded: