Planning Submitted for Atlantic Wharf Masterplan

A hybrid planning application has been submitted for the regeneration of Atlantic Wharf by the consortium announced earlier this year as the successful bidder to be the Councils delivery partners for Phase One of the multi-million-pound regeneration of Butetown, Cardiff.

Phase One of the masterplan will see the delivery of a new 17,000-capacity arena, hotel and associated parking. The arena, which is set to create 1,000 jobs when complete, is being developed by Robertson Group and will be operated by Live Nation and Oak View Group.

The hybrid application is seeking full planning for Phase One and outline planning for the wider mixed-use masterplan, which will see the regeneration of the area.

Nick Harris, group executive property director, Robertson, said:

“Earlier this year we undertook public consultation events on the proposed plans and have been greatly encouraged by the positive feedback received from the local community. “The planning application considers the comments raised during the consultation which has seen a reduction to the scale of the masterplan and its overall building density. “The submission of planning takes us, with our partners and the Council, one step closer to delivering the aspirations of the Council to create a vibrant visitor destination within Cardiff Bay.”

The new arena will cement Cardiff Bay’s position as a top-tier visitor attraction, bringing the world’s best events to the city. Wales, which has punched above its weight with iconic cultural exports for hundreds of years, currently lacks a modern indoor arena capable of hosting major events like other major cities in the UK.

Designed to host the biggest names in the music industry, family shows, comedy, and sporting events, the Arena is set to bring a significant uplift in Cardiff’s live entertainment market, attracting millions of visitors to the city, generating additional economic activity for local hotels, restaurants, and bars.

“As a leader in live entertainment, our aim is to deliver a new kind of arena in partnership with Cardiff City Council that will place the local community and the city at the heart of our ambition” says Live Nation UK Venues – Chief Operating Officer, Graham Walters. “With a globally recognised arena as a focal point for entertainment and culture, we aspire to strengthen Cardiff’s position as a major touring destination, that is capable of hosting outstanding local, national and international events and continue Cardiff’s growth as a leading music city.”

Jessica Koravos, Chair, OVG International, said:

“We see a huge opportunity to bring a genuinely world-class arena to Cardiff – a venue that will host the best in live entertainment, creating thousands of jobs and attracting millions of visitors to the city. “We look forward to working with the Council and the community to deliver this exciting and ambitious scheme.”

The development of the arena and the wider masterplan takes into consideration the 2030 climate neutral aspirations of Cardiff Council, with the energy strategy designed to achieve an operational climate neutral position by 2030.

It is anticipated, if planning is granted, that the construction of the new arena will commence in Autumn 2022.