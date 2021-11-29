New Luxury Spa Hotel Proposed for Porthcawl

Bridgend County Borough Council has released artist impressions of how an all-new luxury spa waterfront hotel could look on Porthcawl’s seafront.

The hotel is one of several potential opportunities the council is showcasing as part of consultation organised in line with the Placemaking Wales Charter, which seeks to bring organisations, businesses and communities together in order to deliver effective, sustainable development.

Following two well-attended public sessions held earlier this week at the Grand Pavilion, display panels are being erected at Cosy Corner to highlight how the council wants to explore improvements such as modern multi-storey car parking at Hillsboro Place, new landscaping and pedestrianisation along the Eastern Promenade, improved public transport infrastructure and a Metro link, the extension and refurbishment of Dock Street and the creation of new plazas and fresh community spaces.

A new luxury spa hotel would support ambitions to provide additional leisure facilities within the town as well as previously identified needs for more high-quality accommodation within Porthcawl, which in turn would help to attract further large-scale events in addition to the likes of the Elvis Festival and Seniors Open golf tournament.

Councillor Charles Smith, Cabinet Member for Education and Regeneration, said: