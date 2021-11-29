The Winners of the 2021 Cardiff Business Awards Announced

Hosted by the broadcaster Jamie Owen, the Cardiff Business Awards celebrated the achievements of many of the capital’s businesses from across a range of sectors.
With a packed out City Hall, 18 awards were handed out, with the Cardiff Business of the Year accolade going to Genesis Biosciences while the Outstanding Contribution to Cardiff award went to Rightacres.
Now in their seventh year, the awards recognised those companies and individuals who have enjoyed impressive success over the last year and have made an outstanding contribution both to their respective sectors and to the wider Cardiff economy itself.
The Winners of the 2021 Cardiff Business Awards are:
Outstanding Contribution to Cardiff
Rightacres
Cardiff Business of the Year
Genesis Biosciences
Creative & Digital Business of the Year
Gorilla TV
Employer of the Year
Flyform
Entrepreneur of the Year
Phil Davies, Flyform
Family Business of the Year
Mossfords Memorial Masons
Financial & Professional Services Business of the Year
Stable Resources
Green Business of the Year
Genesis Biosciences
Innovation Business of the Year
Vindico
International Business of the Year
Euroclad
Leisure and Hospitality Business of the Year
VOCO St Davids
Manufacturing Business of the Year
Steelphallt
Retail Business of the Year
Tradeprices Bathrooms
SME of the Year
Start-Up of the Year
Creative Spaces Design
Technology Business of the Year
Genesis Biosciences
Third Sector Organisation of the Year
Cardiff Cycle Workshop
Young Business Person of the Year
Aoife Doherty – Floris
Highly Commended
Financial & Professional Business of the Year – Watkins Davies Insurance
Innovation Business of the Year – Business News Wales
International Business of the Year – Tropogo
Start-Up Business of the Year – Qualia Law
Third Sector Business of the Year – Cardiff People First
Leisure, Hospitality Business of the Year – Fluidity Freerun Academy
Family Business of The Year- Heatforce (Wales) Limited
The Cardiff Business Awards co-founded and organised by Grapevine Event Management were supported by headline sponsor Cardiff Council. Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of the Council said:
While our economy and communities are still impacted by COVID-19 the quality of this year’s entries and the subsequent winners clearly demonstrate that many of our businesses are continuing to adjust their business model to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Both management and staff have worked hard, not just to safeguard many businesses, but also to reposition them to grow and invest in our capital city.
Alongside the Council, the event was also sponsored and supported by; Cardiff Metropolitan University, Delio, Cardiff and Vale College, EY Breakthrough Incentives, Development Bank of Wales, Starling Bank, Euroclad, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Meet in Cardiff, Stills, Lexon Group, Cleartech Live and our media partner Business News Wales.
Co-Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, Liz Brookes said:
“To see everyone come together for a night of celebration after what has been the most challenging couple of years, was amazing. We have such an array of fantastic businesses in the city and I congratulate all of them on their achievements”.
Frank Holmes, chair of the judging panel, said:
“To be together, celebrating in person in the magnificent City Hall is extremely uplifting after nearly 2 years of the cancellation of everything, a cultural shift that we all long to forget because it is so alien to us.
The Judges have been privileged to meet incredible businesses the calibre of which is extraordinary and which our Capital City can proudly boast.
The finalists all demonstrated that regardless of their size, age , sector, products or services that without question their most valuable assets are the creative, talented and loyal people who enable them to thrive, which is fundamental to their sustainable future success.”
For information about the Cardiff Business Awards, please visit http://cardiffbusinessawards.com/