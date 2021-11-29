The Winners of the 2021 Cardiff Business Awards Announced

Hosted by the broadcaster Jamie Owen, the Cardiff Business Awards celebrated the achievements of many of the capital’s businesses from across a range of sectors.

With a packed out City Hall, 18 awards were handed out, with the Cardiff Business of the Year accolade going to Genesis Biosciences while the Outstanding Contribution to Cardiff award went to Rightacres.

Now in their seventh year, the awards recognised those companies and individuals who have enjoyed impressive success over the last year and have made an outstanding contribution both to their respective sectors and to the wider Cardiff economy itself.

The Winners of the 2021 Cardiff Business Awards are:

Outstanding Contribution to Cardiff

Rightacres

Cardiff Business of the Year

Genesis Biosciences

Creative & Digital Business of the Year

Gorilla TV

Employer of the Year

Flyform

Entrepreneur of the Year

Phil Davies, Flyform

Family Business of the Year

Mossfords Memorial Masons

Financial & Professional Services Business of the Year

Stable Resources

Green Business of the Year

Genesis Biosciences

Innovation Business of the Year

Vindico

International Business of the Year

Euroclad

Leisure and Hospitality Business of the Year

VOCO St Davids

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Steelphallt

Retail Business of the Year

Tradeprices Bathrooms

SME of the Year

Box UK

Start-Up of the Year

Creative Spaces Design

Technology Business of the Year

Genesis Biosciences

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Cardiff Cycle Workshop

Young Business Person of the Year

Aoife Doherty – Floris

Highly Commended

Financial & Professional Business of the Year – Watkins Davies Insurance

Innovation Business of the Year – Business News Wales

International Business of the Year – Tropogo

Start-Up Business of the Year – Qualia Law

Third Sector Business of the Year – Cardiff People First

Leisure, Hospitality Business of the Year – Fluidity Freerun Academy

Family Business of The Year- Heatforce (Wales) Limited

The Cardiff Business Awards co-founded and organised by Grapevine Event Management were supported by headline sponsor Cardiff Council. Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of the Council said:

While our economy and communities are still impacted by COVID-19 the quality of this year’s entries and the subsequent winners clearly demonstrate that many of our businesses are continuing to adjust their business model to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Both management and staff have worked hard, not just to safeguard many businesses, but also to reposition them to grow and invest in our capital city.

Alongside the Council, the event was also sponsored and supported by; Cardiff Metropolitan University, Delio, Cardiff and Vale College, EY Breakthrough Incentives, Development Bank of Wales, Starling Bank, Euroclad, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Meet in Cardiff, Stills, Lexon Group, Cleartech Live and our media partner Business News Wales.

Co-Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, Liz Brookes said:

“To see everyone come together for a night of celebration after what has been the most challenging couple of years, was amazing. We have such an array of fantastic businesses in the city and I congratulate all of them on their achievements”.

Frank Holmes, chair of the judging panel, said:

“To be together, celebrating in person in the magnificent City Hall is extremely uplifting after nearly 2 years of the cancellation of everything, a cultural shift that we all long to forget because it is so alien to us. The Judges have been privileged to meet incredible businesses the calibre of which is extraordinary and which our Capital City can proudly boast. The finalists all demonstrated that regardless of their size, age , sector, products or services that without question their most valuable assets are the creative, talented and loyal people who enable them to thrive, which is fundamental to their sustainable future success.”

For information about the Cardiff Business Awards, please visit http://cardiffbusinessawards.com/