Planning Permission Secured for 219 Homes at Caerleon Site

Redrow, the leading UK housebuilder headquartered in north Wales, has secured planning permission from Newport City Council to develop 219 homes on the former University of South Wales campus in Caerleon.

The resolution to grant planning permission was passed by the local authority’s planning committee back in January. Yesterday’s consent allows for the conversion of the grade-II listed Edwardian building which features in Netflix’s hit series, Sex Education.

This, plus its two lodges, also listed, and a further property within the site, will be restored and converted into 49 homes, alongside 170 new-builds ranging from one- bedroom apartments to four-bedroom family houses, and including 22 affordable homes.

The historic gate piers will also be retained. Preparatory demolition works for the first phase at the site – named Parc y Coleg, in a nod to its educational heritage – had already commenced via a separate consent.

Construction works are expected to start shortly and the first homes expected to be available for sale early next year.

Jane Carpenter is Planning Director for Redrow South Wales. She said: