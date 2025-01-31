Planning Application Approved to Build New Council Homes

A planning application to build 18 new council homes in a north Powys town has been approved, the county council has said.

Powys County Council submitted plans which would see the highly-insulated and eco-friendly homes on land to the west of Maes yr Esgob in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

The planning application for the development was approved by the council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing & Rights of Way Committee on Thursday, January 30.

The development will consist of four one-bedroom houses, two one-bedroom bungalows, six two-bedroom houses, two three-bedroom houses and four one-bedroom flats.

The new homes will be owned and managed by the council and allocated to tenants through ‘Homes in Powys’ – the one stop shop for all social housing in the county.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said:

“I am delighted that our planning application to build high quality, energy efficient homes for rent in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant have been approved. “Delivering new council homes in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant is a major financial commitment by the council that will help tackle poverty, support the local economy and create opportunities for jobs and training in the community. “Tackling the housing emergency in Powys is my top priority. This exciting proposal will help us build a stronger, fairer, greener future for our communities.”

To find out more about the council’s commitment to develop 350 new homes for social rent, visit www.powys.gov.uk and search Housing Development.