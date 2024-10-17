Plan Overseeing Development in Pembrokeshire needs Public Views before Completion

Pembrokeshire County Council is preparing a replacement Local Development Plan which it says will provide overarching guidance for developments until 2033.

This covers the area of Pembrokeshire excluding the National Park.

A second Deposit Local Development Plan 2 has been prepared following new guidance published by Natural Resources Wales on phosphate levels and delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to the previously consulted on Plan.

A consultation on this second Deposit Local Development Plan 2 is being held between 21 October 2024 and 16 December 2024, which will provide an opportunity for members of the public to support or object to the Plan.

The council said it is not possible to take forward any representations or comments that were made on the first Deposit Local Development Plan 2.

The second Deposit Local Development Plan 2 (the Plan) identifies a need for 5,840 new homes between 2017 and 2033 (365 a year) including 2,000 affordable homes.

Th council is advising residents to look at the Plan text and maps to view proposals in their area. The Plan proposes revised town and village boundaries (known as settlement boundaries) and a range of sites are allocated (identified) for different land uses, including 54 sites for housing.

The Plan will provide opportunities for growth across the Plan area in rural as well as urban settlements. This should enable the growth of rural Welsh speaking communities, says the local authority.

The Plan proposes the introduction of Space standards to help future proof homes, making them adaptable and flexible

The Plan identifies a range of industrial sites (known as Strategic Employment Sites) presenting opportunities linked to existing businesses, as well as opportunities for new large-scale investment. Local Employment Sites are also identified, to support local employment growth. An extension to an existing quarry site is identified for new Minerals workings.

The Plan seeks to respond to the challenges of Climate Change by including policies and designations to protect sites and species that are of importance for their biodiversity and nature conservation interest, open spaces and Green Wedges, says the council.

New growth is directed to sustainable locations. Proposals for vulnerable uses are directed away from flood risk areas and new development will be limited in areas at risk because of climate change. All new dwellings will be built to high quality, energy efficient designs and will incorporate charging points for Ultra-Low Emission Vehicles. Two sites for Solar Photovoltaic arrays are identified.

The Plan and related documents are available to view on the Council’s website here.

Paper copies are also available at County Hall, Haverfordwest and in local Libraries, during normal opening hours.

If you wish to have your say on the Plan you can do so using the Representations Form available online here. This form should be used for making comments wherever possible.

Email your representation forms to ldp@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or post to The Development Plans Team, County Hall, Freeman’s Way, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP by midnight on the 16 December 2024.

The drop-in sessions will take place at the following locations: