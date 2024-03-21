Plan for Growth to be Launched at New Convention for the Western Gateway in Newport

Plan for Growth to be Launched at New Convention for the Western Gateway in Newport

A plan for sustainable growth for South Wales and Western England will be launched at the 2024 Convention of the Western Gateway.

The Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, Angela Rayner MP and Vaughan Gething MS have all been invited to speak at the Convention. Taking place at the ICC Wales in Newport, the convention will bring together 750 businesses of all sizes alongside academics and local leaders from across the area to collaborate to create a greener, fairer economy.

The convention is being led by the Western Gateway, the Pan-Regional Partnership for South Wales and Western England. Launched by Government in 2019, the partnership brings together businesses, universities and local leaders to work together to achieve more for South Wales and Western England.

Already the partnership has been leading a campaign to invest in the area’s rail network, developed a cross border strategy for how Hydrogen can decarbonise industry and championed new low carbon energy sites as a way to deliver high-skilled jobs for future generations.

The Convention will be the area’s major political and economic event of the year. It will lay out plans for how South Wales and Western England – as the most productive and innovation-led parts of Wales and South West England – can lead the UK to deliver much needed growth for the economy.

Cllr Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport Council and Vice Chair of the Western Gateway Partnership said:

“With a highly skilled workforce, world leading innovation and a centre for major industry, our area has huge potential to deliver for the UK economy with a key role to play in ensuring we create the growth our country needs. “For too long the conversation in the UK has been focused on a North and South divide. We are ready to make the case for why South Wales and Western England will be key to ensuring the UK can build on success to generate the opportunities our economy needs to create real sustainable growth.”

Cllr Mark Hawthorne, Leader of Gloucestershire County Council and Vice Chair of the Western Gateway Partnership, said:

“There is more that unites our communities than divides us. Together our, shared strengths and assets present a genuinely world leading opportunity to ensure we can help lead the UK into it a more productive future adding £34bn to the UK economy by 2030. “With economic growth high on the national agenda, I look forward to welcoming businesses and politicians from across the UK to discuss how we can make our vision for our nation a reality!”

Ian Edwards, CEO of the Celtic Collection, said:

“Our area has so much to shout about and it’s great to see an event which shines the spotlight on it. As a business leader, I know that business doesn’t see borders. With 80,000 people crossing the Severn Bridge every day for work, leisure and family the Western Gateway represents a natural economic geography and it’s only right that we have a plan that brings together the best of the area to plan for our future. “I am very proud to be hosting this convention which looks set to be the key economic event in the calendar for the area. I look forward to welcoming guests from across the UK to Wales’s International Convention Centre this summer. “Don’t miss out, book your place today.”

An early bird offer on tickets is available until 20th April. Full details can be found on the 2024 Convention for the Western Gateway website.