Persimmon Foundation Announces £7.5k Donation to Cardiff City FC Community Foundation

The Persimmon Foundation is delighted to announce a donation of £7,500 to Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, a leading charity that uses the power of sport to support health, education, and social inclusion in Cardiff and the wider South East Wales region.

Since its establishment by the housebuilder in 2015, the Persimmon Foundation has focused on promoting urban regeneration, advancing health and education, and relieving poverty and disadvantage.

Over the last three years alone, the foundation has donated around £1.5 million to more than 1,400 organisations across the UK, reflecting its commitment to supporting communities where the Persimmon Group develops.

Cardiff City FC Community Foundation delivers a range of impactful initiatives that engage individuals and communities, offering opportunities to develop skills, improve well-being, and foster community cohesion.

The generous donation from the Persimmon Foundation will support Cardiff City FC Community Foundation's vital work across South Wales. From their Inclusive Football programme, offering free and accessible activities for children and young people with disabilities, through the 1927 Club, a dementia and Alzheimer’s project that uses football’s unique power to spark memories and connections. The Foundation’s impactful initiatives span seven local authorities in South East Wales, transforming lives and fostering inclusion.

Anthony Vigor, Chair of Trustees for the Persimmon Foundation, commented:

“We are delighted to support Cardiff City FC Community Foundation and the fantastic work they do within their community across numerous local authority areas in South East Wales. “This donation reflects our commitment to supporting grassroots initiatives that make a tangible difference to young people’s lives. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will have on empowering the next generation.”

Gavin Hawkey, CEO of Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, said: