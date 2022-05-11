Pensions Experts to Headline ICAEW Update

Experts from pension and investment specialists Quantum Advisory will headline a virtual update session for members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) on May 12.

ICAEW’s virtual update sessions provide its members, who often work in industry, commerce and the public sector, with practical guidance on the challenges they face.

Partner and Actuary Stuart Price will be joined by Senior Investment Consultant Kara Newcombe who recently joined Quantum Advisory’s London office.

The free hour-long event will cover how global investment markets have reacted to recent events in Ukraine, the short- and long-term implications of rising inflation on pensions and investments, how the increase in national insurance contributions may impact saving for retirement and what employers should be thinking about in relation to their pension arrangements in the near future.

The webinar is open to both ICAEW members and non-members.

To book your place at this event, visit https://events.icaew.com/pd/23143?diid=23147

Quantum Advisory is an independent financial services consultancy that provides solution-based pension and employee benefit services to employers, scheme trustees and members with a focus on tailored and practical advice and support from experienced professionals. For more information, visit www.quantumadvisory.co.uk